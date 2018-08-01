Family mourns son who died by drowning in Lake Travis on Saturday

AUSTIN - A family is devastated by the death of its son after a drowning accident at Lake Travis on Saturday.

"We look at this as just an accident that unfortunately just happened," said Luke Fashaw III's father, Luke Fashaw Jr.

Fashaw III, 36, had been swimming near the Devil's Hollow area of Lake Travis when, witnesses said, he went under and never resurfaced.

"You don't see anything like this coming," said Michael DuPree, Fashaw III’s best friend. "We coached basketball together. We played basketball together."

Although heartbroken, members of Fashaw's family said they would like to celebrate his life and remember how much he meant to everyone who knew him.

"He is that individual that loves his family, adored his community and loved life," Fashaw Jr. said. “Everyone will always have a smile on their face when they think of him."

"He was the kindest person I ever met in my life, and not just to family and friends,” DuPree said. "If he were walking down the street and you needed help, he was going to help you. He would give you the shirt off his back. Even if he didn't have a shirt, he would give you one."

"Whenever I was sad, he would do anything to make me happy," said Christopher Fashaw, Fashaw III's nephew. "We're all going to miss him."

Fashaw Jr. said the pain of losing his son is just too much, especially after losing his son, Michael Fashaw, Fashaw III's brother, who was killed in a car accident 14 years ago.

"You never plan to bury a child," Fashaw Jr. "I had to do it twice, and I wouldn't wish that on any person."

Services for Fashaw III will be held Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church. The viewing will be at noon, and the service will start at 1 p.m.

If you would like to help the family, a GoFundMe account has been set up.

