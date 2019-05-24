Family of 62-year-old mother killed in shooting: ‘She committed her life to always helping others'

SAN ANTONIO - Family members of a woman who was killed — allegedly by her husband, who is currently behind bars and charged in her death — are bringing to light some new details about her.

Alicia Wills, 62, was found shot several times outside the couple's home on Luckey Path, which is in west Bexar County, on Wednesday. Her 71-year-old husband, Louis Joseph Benevento, is charged with murder.

Wills’ family lives outside of San Antonio.

They said she was a social worker committed to always helping others.

In the following statement, Wills’ daughter described her 62-year-old mother as someone who loved God and her family:

“She was a beautiful woman who loved God and her family. She bestowed love and compassion to everyone, and she adored her 3 grandchildren. We love her greatly and miss her.

"She committed her life to always helping others, She was a social worker. She was a mother hen who took everyone under her wing. She loved her garden, Texas A&M, and most of all her family.”

Deputies said it appears there was some sort of ongoing dispute that led up to the shooting, but they did not release an exact motive.

