Family of 8 displaced after trailer home fire

SAN ANTONIO - A family of eight has been displaced from their home following a fire inside a trailer home overnight, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at the Garden Valley Mobile Home Park in the 8600 block of South Zarzamora.

Firefighters said the fire started in a closet that contained the air conditioner. The four adults and four children who live inside the home did make it out safely, but were checked by emergency crews for smoke inhalation.

Authorities say the family will stay with relatives for the time being.

Damage to the trailer is estimated at $25,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.