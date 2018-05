SAN ANTONIO - Members of the San Antonio Police Department celebrated National Police Week by attending a candlelight vigil in Washington, D.C., according to the department.

The candlelight vigil was held Monday evening on the national mall where thousands gathered to pay respect to the men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Among those at he vigil was the family of Officer Miguel Moreno, who died last year.

