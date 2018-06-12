Family of girl who disappeared nearly 1 week ago asking for information

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Relatives of a local girl are asking the public for help finding her after she told her family she was going for a walk and never returned.

Julie Argueta's family said she disappeared Thursday after she went for a walk in the 25000 block of Little Brook in the Lookout Canyon area around 3 p.m.

Julie is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 109 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and has dental braces.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000 or email Deputy Tillie Willborn at Tillie.Willborn@bexar.org.

