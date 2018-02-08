Family of man found in West Side creek seeks answers in his death

SAN ANTONIO - A West Side family has lots of questions and very few answers in the death of their loved one, Juan Jose Mora.

Mora's body was discovered over the weekend in the Zarazamora Creek near the intersection of 26th and West Travis streets.

"There was no foul play. There was no gunshot wound, no stabbing or anything like that. We don't even know how the body ended up in the water," said Joyce Rodriguez, Mora's cousin.

Mora was a husband and father of four boys, ranging in age from 9 to 15.

Rodriguez said her cousin was known to leave for days at a time but had no enemies.

"We don't know anybody who would want to hurt him. We don't even have any suspicion of why or how or anything," Rodriguez said.

The family is struggling to cope with their loss but said Mora's memory will live on.

"He was a real joker. He liked to play around. He was very respectful at the same time," Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information on Mora's death or disappearance is asked to call their local police department.

"Please speak up. We want answers to a lot of unanswered questions," Rodriguez said.

Family members will hold a vigil at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Zarazamora Creek near 26th and West Travis streets. They will also hold a plate sale to raise money for funeral expenses.

The plate sale will take place Friday and Saturday at noon in the Auto Zone parking lot located at 4303 W. Commerce Street.

