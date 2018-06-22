Family of man killed, burned in apartment thanks public for prayers

SAN ANTONIO - The family of 20-year-old man who was found murdered and burning in a Southwest Side apartment has released a statement about their loved one’s death.

Jared Vargas’ mother, Lori Vargas, released the following statement:

“Jared's light may have been extinguished in this world, but I know a beam or two continues to live in all of you and I can't thank you enough for all of your prayers and support. He would have wanted a celebration in remembrance because that's how he treated his life.”

Lori Vargas said a memorial for her son will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 29 at University United Methodist Church on De Zavala Road.

The family asks that attendees wear white. And in lieu of flowers, the family is asking for a donation to a scholarship fund set up by Jared’s siblings.

