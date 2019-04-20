Family of SA murder victim: 'He was just trying to protect his mom'

SAN ANTONIO - Sandra Robinson heard the shots that killed her son almost two-and-a-half years ago.

"I still hear them in my head," she said. "I don't sleep at night."

Savon Robinson was found shot in an alley by King Krest Drive and Green Valley Drive on Nov. 21, 2016, less than a block from his home. Nearby residents reported hearing what sounded like two different caliber firearms, according to a police report.

The shooter or shooters still haven't been caught, though Sandra Robinson is hoping someone with information about them will step forward.

"I want them to step up and say something," she said. "Cuz if I was them, I would."

No one directly saw Savon Robinson being shot, according to a San Antonio police report, but surveillance video released by police shows some of his last moments as he jumped his back fence and walked down an alley.

The video also shows two men running after him shortly after. Then, a few minutes later, the men were seen leaving the opposite way.

Sandra Robinson thinks the shooting stemmed from a fight that had happened at their house just a little bit earlier.

"He wasn't no gang member, nothing like that. He was just trying to protect his mom," she said.

When her son left for a friend’s house, Sandra Robinson said she thinks he did so without expecting an attack.

"If he had, I wouldn't have let him go," she said. "If I could take that day back, I would."

But neither she or her son's daughter, who was 5 years old at the time, will be able to get that day or --Savon Robinson -- back. Instead, she is just hoping for the people responsible for her son's death to be caught.

"I just want justice for my son," she said.

Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the two men seen in the surveillance video and is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

You can contact them at 210-224-STOP or by using the P3 Tips app.

