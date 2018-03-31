Family of TXST grad who was knocked unconscious asks for help finding attacker

SAN MARCOS - San Marcos police are searching for a man who was caught on camera punching another man unconscious on the San Marcos Square.

The victim, 23-year-old Peyton Pyle, suffered severe head trauma from the punch. He was hospitalized for nine days and still hasn't fully recovered.

Peyton's father, Barry, said while his son had a new job to look forward to before the attack, he's now looking at months of therapy.

"I can't imagine anything more difficult than seeing your son knocked out and unconscious on the pavement," Barry said of surveillance video released by the San Marcos Police Department earlier this week.

Barry said his son was in San Marcos celebrating a friend's birthday on March 10 and was headed to The Hive bar when the attack happened.

Surveillance video shows Peyton walking across the road with strangers, playfully head-locking a person before the attack.

As Peyton approached the front door of the Hive, it appears he tapped his attacker before he turned around and punched him unconscious.

"(Peyton's friends) never saw these individuals, never encountered them," Barry said. "My son knows none of them, his friends have never seen or met any of them,"

Barry said his son suffered a brain hemorrhage, had trouble talking and lost all hearing in his right ear.

The recent Texas State grad had to put a new job on hold.

"That's aggravated assault, clearly," Barry said. "I don't know what my son said, and I don't know what he did when he reached up to touch the individual, but you can see that it clearly didn't justify the hit."

Peyton's family is asking the community to watch the video of the attack and to contact the San Marcos Police Department with any information they may have.

