Family of woman killed in hit-and-run announces $10K reward for information

SAN ANTONIO - Two San Antonio sisters are looking for answers a year-and-a-half after a driver hit and killed their youngest sister and never stopped.

Sylvia Hernandez’s body was found on the side of the road in the 8600 block of Cinnamon Creek Drive on Dec. 28, 2016. Her body was found outside of her apartment complex after family said she walked home from a bar when her ride didn’t show up.

Her sisters, Yolanda Ortiz and Karen Gonzalez, said they have been in turmoil and feel like something is missing in their lives since that day.

“There's no way to wrap your mind around it,” Ortiz said. “My sister was killed by someone recklessly, thoughtlessly and just drove away.”

They have dedicated a small garden at their home to her, where they said they find peace from time to time.

Knowing the driver responsible for their sister's death hasn't been caught has been frustrating for their family. They said the frustration drove them to put up a reward for information.

“We want justice so that we have some kind of peace in our family," Ortiz said.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward through Crime Stoppers for any tips that lead to an arrest.

Hernandez’s family said her body was so badly damaged, she was unrecognizable and they never got to see her after he death.

“A vehicle had to have considerable damage to do that. So someone knows this person -- persons,” Ortiz said.

They hope the story and reward will jog someone’s memory to think about some unexplained damage to a vehicle they saw around that time.

“Let it not be you the next time something like this happens. Step forward, turn yourself in, please,” Ortiz said.

Hernandez was 52-years old when she died. Family described her as a caring sister, aunt and great aunt.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

You can also submit a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded in the App Store or through Google Play.

