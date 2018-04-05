Family of woman found shot to death on side of road says there are others involved in her murder

SAN ANTONIO - Although authorities made an arrest in the murder of a 20-year-old mother of four, her family believes there's more to the case.

Police said Kedreen Pugh, 30, confessed to shooting Brianna De La Cruz multiple times while watching her crawl away. De La Cruz's sister-in-law, Maria Rodriguez considers the murder unsolved.

"There are still others out there that know about it," Rodriguez said.

A driver saw De La Cruz's crawling for help along South Foster Road between East Houston Street and Highway 87 last week.

"I know they are down about it, but we are still trying to make the best of what we can," Rodriguez said. "Take it day by day."

A tipster also told investigators that Pugh had confessed to the killing, saying that De La Cruz had stolen money from him, according to an affidavit. The tipster added that Pugh told him he thought about going back and "popping her a few more times," but daylight was dawning.

"He cannot do this again. Especially someone like that who thinks it is funny to do things like that," Rodriguez said. "That is not normal. That is not right."

Rodriguez feels Pugh wasn't the only one involved in her sister-in-law's death and said she will not stop until her family has closure.

"I know if it was me, she would do everything to find out what happened to me," Rodriguez said.

Pugh was booked Tuesday into the Bexar County Jail on a charge of murder and other charges.

"I still get angry about it," Rodriguez said. "I asked God to not help me forgive or forget but to not be so angry at someone."

Those that have any information about De La Cruz's murder are asked to call police.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.