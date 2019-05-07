SAPD: Missing 3-year-old girl found safe

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATED at 1:33 p.m.:

Zanyah Rita Lucio has been found safe, the San Antonio Police Department said in an email. No other information was released, including the whereabouts of the 3-year-old girl's mother, who allegedly abducted the girl.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Family members of a missing 3-year-old girl had a sleepless night, worrying about where she might be.

Zanyah Rita Lucio was taken from the Northwest Side apartment she shares with her 57-year-old grandmother Monday evening, according to relatives.

By Tuesday morning, the grandmother was too ill and overcome with emotion to talk about the alleged abduction.

But her daughter Ashley Villarreal spoke with KSAT 12 News on her behalf, saying the whole family feels helpless.

"We just need her back. Anybody, please help bring her back," Villarreal said through tears. "She's 3. She's a sweet little girl."

Records show San Antonio police received a report about the case around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Several hours later, an Amber Alert was issued to media outlets.

The alert said police believe Zanyah is in "grave and immediate danger" and that Gabriela Lucio, 20, is wanted in connection with her abduction.

Villarreal said Gabriela Lucio is her sister and Zanyah's biological mother of the little girl. The child's grandmother has legal custody of her.

Villarreal said as they were getting ready for bed Monday night, her mother heard someone banging on the front door.

"Then my mom heard a loud noise outside her bedroom door," she said. "She opened the door. My sister had broken in through this window."

Gabriela Lucio overpowered her mother, knocked her to the ground and ran away with Zanyah, Villarreal said.

According to the Amber alert, the girl was last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink pajama bottoms with rainbows and stars on them.

Gabriela Lucio is described as having black and red hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department Special Victim's Unit at 210-207-2313.

WEB EXTRA: SAPD talks about reported child abduction (Watch below)

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.