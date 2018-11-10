Family on verge of being kicked out of hotel 5 months after losing home in fire

SAN ANTONIO - A Northeast Side family who lost their house to a fire five months ago is still without a place to call home.

The fire happened in June near O’Connor Road and Randolph Boulevard.

When Rolando Cisneros, his wife, Monica Cisneros, and their two young children lost their home, they never imagined they would be staying in a hotel for very long. The ongoing ordeal is constantly wearing on their emotions.

“It’s very hard to wake up every morning. I still have to tell myself, ‘OK, it's going to get better,'” Monica Cisneros said.

Tools and equipment Roland Cisneros used for his pressure-washing business burned with the house. He said he’s been able to find temporary work with family members, but he’s not making enough to cover the family’s growing bills.

“We’re behind on the hotel bill. We’re behind on my kids’ school. We're still paying the mortgage six months later,” Roland Cisneros said.

The family said it’s $10,000 behind on its hotel bill, just one of the many expenses owed.

“The hotel as of right now wants $2,500 by the next few days in order to stay, and my kids are actually going to be cut from their school if I don’t give them ($5,700) in the next two weeks,” Roland Cisneros said.

Now, they’re praying for a miracle.

“As of right now, we don’t know where we’d go,” Roland Cisneros said.

The family’s house was torn down the day after the fire. At last check, fire investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

