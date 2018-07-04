Family, pet dog safely escape late-night house fire

SAN ANTONIO - A far Northeast Side family and their pet dog were able to safely escape a late-night house fire, San Antonio firefighters said Wednesday.

The fire was reported just before midnight in the 5100 block of Dagger Flats, which is located not far from Seguin Road and North Foster Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found flames coming from the roof. The blaze originally caught a wooden beam on the outside of the house before spreading to an upstairs bedroom and then the attic.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames. All the residents inside, as well as the family's pet dog were able to make it out unhurt.

Fire officials said the fire caused roughly $20,000 worth of damage to the home. Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

