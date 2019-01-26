Family plans awareness celebration for victim whose murder remains unsolved

SAN ANTONIO - On Sunday, Ray Richardson would be turning 26 years old, but the East Side man's life was cut short when he was gunned down last summer.

Richardson was found shot to death last May on Canton, near North Onslow and East Houston streets.

Instead of throwing a birthday party, Richardson’s fiancee is celebrating his life with an event Sunday, bringing awareness to his unsolved murder.

“He wasn't supposed to just leave me like this. He left my heart cold,” said Deloris Ross with tears running down her face. “It just broke me into a place where I locked a lot of people away. I distanced myself from a lot of people. It's hard for me to trust all over again. It's hard for me to smile.”

Ross said that the past eight months have also been rough for the couple's five children.

After Richardson’s death, the family was left struggling financially and with fears of not knowing who the killer is or their whereabouts.

“Just to be out here and knowing whoever did this to their dad, we could be facing him and we don't even know who he is," Ross said.

After the murder, Ross moved her children out their four-bedroom home into a small apartment with a loved one.

This Sunday, the family is holding a birthday celebration without its patriarch for the first time.

“How do I put myself together to just face this day without him?” Ross said.

The family plans to pass out posters and pictures and wear T-shirts with Richardson’s name and face on them. They’re hoping someone who knows something about the case sees Richardson’s image and comes forward.

“The person who did that to him, they shouldn't even be out right now having freedom. My kids' father is no longer here. Why do you think it's fair for you to be out free, lingering around the world?” Ross said.

There have been no arrests in the case, and San Antonio police still haven't said why they believe Richardson was targeted. SAPD wants everyone to know the case is still open. If you have any information, you're asked to call the homicide unit at 210-207-7635.

