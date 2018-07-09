Woman fighting for her life after being hit by car, left for dead on Fourth of July

SAN ANTONIO - A family is searching for answers after their sister was hit by a car and left for dead on the Fourth of July.

Elizabeth Foley's family is still struggling to wrap their mind around what happened to her that night near an apartment complex off of Shaenfield Road and Loop 1604.

"The person on the phone (with Elizabeth) let me know that the last thing she heard at 12 o'clock is that (Elizabeth) screamed and the phone went dead," said Krystal Jordan, Elizabeth's sister. "And, we couldn't get ahold of her after that."

Foley had gone to a party at the Legacy Apartments off of Shaenfield Road and friends say she had stepped out for a minute to use the phone. But when they went to look for her, they couldn't find her until the next morning.

Jordan said that police reported she had been hit by an SUV or truck and was dragged.

"The maintenance man of the apartment complex found her unresponsive with multiple injuries," said Jordan. "She's in ICU fighting for her life. She's unconscious. She's got a broken collarbone, broken hip."

Elizabeth Foley's other sister, Sabrina Foley, said it appears her sister was carried, but they don't know why that person just didn't call for help.

"When I went to the apartment complex, you can tell there were no cameras," said Sabrina Foley. "I think just in the very front."

Sabrina Foley and Krystal Jordan said they just want their sister to recover and they want whoever is responsible to come forward.

"There are marks, showing that they carried her, and they just left her there," said Jordan. "They didn't call anyone. We just want to know what happened."

Those with any information on the hit-and-run are asked to call police.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.