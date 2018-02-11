Family pleads for help solving 6-year-old murder

SAN ANTONIO - Every year, on the anniversary of her death, Connie Reynosa's family visits the stretch of Fresno Drive where the 21-year-old took her last breath.

Bringing balloons to the spot on Saturday, they prayed that this year, the sixth year since Reynosa's murder, will be the last without answers, that this will be the year someone comes forward to help bring her killer to justice.

"Her two kids still ask what happened to their mom," Reynosa's sister, Valerie Coronado said. "We have no answers to give them besides, 'Your mom was murdered along with her boyfriend.' And we're just at a dead end right now."

Reynosa, her boyfriend, Jesse Rodriguez, also 21, and another man had just left Stacy's Sports Bar on Blanco Road during the early hours of Feb. 10, 2012, when they were shot. Reynosa was driving when someone pulled up and fired at least 11 bullets into the car, police said.

Reynosa tried to speed away, but the car crashed near the intersection of Fresno Drive and IH-10.

Reynosa and Rodriguez died at the scene. The other man was injured but survived.

The family has maintained a memorial at the site for the past six years. On the occasions when it's taken down, they put up a new one, feeling a special connection to the place.

Coronado says she feels closer to her sister at the memorial than at her grave, and the family visits every few days. Sometimes they just stop to say hello, she said, while other times, they will eat pizza and have a beer or two.

"She used to like eating Hot Cheetos with the Lucas squeeze. So we leave it here," Coronado said.

The visits are a way to keep Reynosa with them, though they also remind them of their loss.

"We want her to come back to life," said Reynosa's 8-year-old daughter, Michelle Gutierrez, standing next to her 10-year-old brother, Michael.

But the family maintains hope that someone passing will feel a twinge of sympathy.

"Maybe one day somebody will feel bad and say, 'Let's call this in. Let's tell the family what's going on,'" Coronado said.

If you have information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

