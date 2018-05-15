Family pleas for help following fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO - Majdi Ammari was riding his motor scooter along a Loop 410 access road approaching Babcock Road at about 10:15 p.m. on April 16 when a car passed a stopped VIA bus and struck him from behind, police said.

Ammari, 52, died a short time later at the hospital.

"It's just very wrong, very wrong,: Ammari's brother, Munir, said Monday. "It makes me upset. He could have stopped and helped. He could've saved his life, because every second matters."

Instead, the driver continued on, police said.

"He could've done something, get down and see if he's OK," Ammari said. "Stop the bleeding, do something."

Police describe the hit-and-run vehicle as a gray Honda Civic, possibly a 2001 or 2003 model, with a sun roof and damage to the right-front passenger side.

"Anybody saw anything," Ammari said. "Any little tip can help us to bring us closure."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

The number to call is 210-224-STOP (7867).

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.