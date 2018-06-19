Family posts video of toddler scaling locked pool ladder to warn others

A father in Attleboro, Massachusetts, has a warning for other parents after watching his toddler scale a pool ladder that was closed and locked with a padlock.

Keith Wyman posted a video on Facebook that shows his 2-year-old son Cody climbing up the closed ladder on their new pool.

He marvels that his "kid has some serious upper body strength" but that wasn't the main reason for posting the video. He wanted to remind other parents not to be complacent when it comes to pool safety.

The ladder is designed to close and lock to keep young children out of the pool, but it obviously isn't kid-proof.

The video was posted Friday evening and in just a few days it had already been shared more than 600,000 times.

