Family releases photos of man killed in shooting during pickup basketball game on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - Family members on Thursday released photos of 28-year-old Ramiro Longoria Jr., who was killed during a pickup basketball game on the Northeast Side in April.

Longoria was killed and two others were injured in the shooting at Lady Bird Johnson Park.

Investigators tracked down 19-year-old Brandon Jay Clark and charged with him with murder on Monday.

Longoria's older half-brother, who was given the same name after their father remarried, said he remembers the night of the shooting.

“I was actually playing Xbox when this was going on. It's kind of crazy that my little brother was killed, as well at the park right here behind my house,” he said.

Longoria's half-brother said he was relieved to learn about the arrest in the case and has a message for the suspect.

“I forgave him a long time ago,” he said. “I will just leave it in God's hands because … we have no control. At least we're getting closer. And that's one thing my brother wasn't — a resentful person.”

Longoria leaves behind his wife, whom he married after high school.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.