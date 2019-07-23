Family rescued from portion of Rio Grande where Salvadoran father, daughter drowned

BROWNSVILLE, Texas - A boy and a man were rescued Sunday from the portion of the Rio Grande River where a Salvadoran father and daughter drowned last month.

According to a news release, Border Patrol agents and Customs and Border Protection officers responded to a report of about 40 migrants who crossed the Rio Grande underneath the Brownsville Gateway International Bridge.

After taking several immigrants into custody, agents and officers saw some other immigrants pinned in the middle of the river due to the strong currents, the news release said.

The agents requested help from nearby CBP river units to help rescue the child and the man who were traveling together.

A father and daughter in late June drowned on the U.S. side of the river in Brownsville. The images of their dead bodies went viral, sparking a debate over whether the pictures should have been shared on social media.

