Family returning to home damaged by fire last year

LEON VALLEY, Texas - Ten months after a fire turned much of their house into a cindery mess, Bradley Smith and his family are preparing to go back home.

His family of seven was unhurt by the blaze that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to their home in the 6300 block of Rue Sophie in March. The fire claimed the life of the family's dog, and forced them out the home.

But the restoration process is done now, and Smith said his family will start moving in on Saturday.

"It's wonderful," Smith said. "I just couldn't imagine it even could come back to this at the time when it was destroyed."

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the Leon Valley fire marshal said they know it was accidental.

