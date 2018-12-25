Family's presents, belongings burned in Christmas Eve house fire; 2 hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters said a candle left burning unattended sparked a fire at a SW Side home Monday night, burning a family's home, presents and other belongings.

The fire broke out in the 700 block of Recio Street after a resident fell asleep with a candle ignited. All three residents were able to escape the home before the flames spread.

Firefighters said an 11-year-old girl suffered a burn to her foot and a 37-year-old woman suffered a burn to her hand. Both were hospitalized.

"We were in here in the back enjoying the music and company when we heard a crash sound like when two cars hit each other, and they were, like, 'Somebody just crashed,' but that's when we found the little girl in the front," said neighbor Michelle Palos.

Palos said the 11-year-old's mother was in a panic, "running and screaming about her daughter and the presents and everything that was going on."

"All the presents got burned and all their personal stuff got burned," Palos said. "The lady was screaming, 'The Christmas presents! The Christmas presents!'"

Authorities estimate the home sustained $50,000 worth of damage.

