Family searching for visually impaired San Antonio native missing in Peru

Carla Valpeoz grew up in San Antonio, has traveled the world despite her visual impairment and now she's missing in Peru.

It's been over a week since 34-year-old Valpeoz made contact with a friend. She never made it onto her flight back to the U.S., and now, there is an international team searching for her.

Valpeoz is a humanitarian, a leader in the blind community and an experienced traveler fluent in four languages. Her limited and declining vision has clearly never stopped her from learning and exploring.

“She will eventually go blind, and it's my belief that she wanted to see and experience as much as she could in this world before it got dark,” said Carlos Valpeoz, Carla Valpeoz’s brother.

Carlos Valpeoz said his sister’s trip was supposed to come to an end on Dec. 15, but no one has heard from since Dec. 12.

“She went down specifically to attend a friend's wedding in Lima, Peru. From there, she decided to venture on her own down to Cusco,” Carlos Valpeoz said.

Cusco is in the southern region of Peru, where Carla Valpeoz was staying in a hostel. That’s where the biggest search efforts are right now. Carlos Valpeoz said crews are trekking through rough terrain, searching all areas his sister could have gone.

“She had sent a message to her friend, Alicia, who is in Lima currently, that she was looking forward to seeing her,” Carlos Valpeoz said.

Alicia said Carla Valpeoz never showed up to the Lima airport on Dec. 15.

Carlos Valpeoz said his sister always stays in contact while she travels.

“We're working with the United States Embassy, specifically the State Department. The FBI has gotten involved, the consulate in Cusco and the local police,” Carlos Valpeoz said.

The immense international search effort is the only thing bringing hope to the Valpeoz family.

“If we keep this story alive, we're going to keep this investigation alive and bring Carla back safe,” Carlos Valpeoz said.

Carla and Carlos Valpeoz’s father is the only family member who still lives in the San Antonio area. Right now, he is in Peru searching for his daughter.

If you have any information about Carla Valpeoz, call law enforcement officials.

