Family seeks closure, information 3 years after loved one's Christmas Eve slaying

SCHERTZ, Texas - This Christmas Eve marks three years since a well-known businessman was killed in his own home in Schertz. While his death remains unsolved, Henry Gutierrez Jr.’s family isn’t losing hope that his killer, or killers, will face the justice system.

For George Gutierrez, Henry Gutierrez Jr.’s uncle, the Christmas season has been bittersweet since 2015.

“Henry got shot on Christmas Eve, which was the 24th of December, and our oldest daughter passed away on the 15th of January, within a few days later,” George Gutierrez said.

The ongoing mystery surrounding Henry Gutierrez Jr.’s murder has left his family with no closure.

“I'm 76 years old, and before I leave this world, I sure would like to know this case was solved,” George Gutierrez said.

Henry Gutierrez Jr. was 71 when he died. The Bexar Waste Company owner was found dead in a recliner at his Schertz home on FM 3009 with multiple gunshot wounds. His body was partially covered with a blanket.

Several items were stolen from Henry Gutierrez Jr.’s home, including his SUV. The vehicle was found months later parked at a San Marcos apartment complex.

Despite multiple tips throughout the years, the Texas Rangers and the Schertz Police Department have not charged anyone in the death.

A big Crime Stoppers billboard on FM 3009 reminds the Schertz community that the case has not been forgotten.

“Every time we go to a restaurant or wherever, people that are from the community ask, ‘Have you heard anything on Henry?’” George Gutierrez said.

Although investigators have not confirmed a motive, George Gutierrez believes whoever targeted his multimillionaire nephew, who was known for his generosity, had to be after one thing.

“The main motive had to be money,” George Gutierrez said.

He’s now hoping for a priceless gift this holiday season.

“At least give us a little bit of closure. If you know something, let us know,” George Gutierrez said.

The Texas Rangers said the agency will not be releasing any more information on the case in order to protect it from being jeopardized.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guadalupe Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $75,000.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

