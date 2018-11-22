Family thankful for community help after belongings destroyed in house fire on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A South Side family of six left homeless after a Monday morning fire isn't letting the disaster stop them from feeling grateful this Thanksgiving Day.

Andy Guevara and his family escaped the fire just in time, but their dog, Princess, didn’t make it out of the fire on Fir Valley Drive.

“As a husband and as a father, I’ve never felt so hopeless,” Guevara said while standing outside his destroyed home of 27 years.

His wife, Arlene, remembers waking up to see a strange glow in the game room, which turned out to be the area where the fire started.

“I don’t know what woke me up,” Arlene said. “I believe it was divine intervention. I happened to wake up and got my family out.”

Guevara is known in the South San Independent School District community as "The Voice," a sports and events announcer. He is also known for his giving ways, helping students and community members in need, Lillyana Rivera-Carpio said.

“It’s amazing to have them as part of our lives,” Rivera-Carpio said.

Rivera-Carpio is collecting gift cards and monetary donations for the family, which includes four children, ages 14 to 24 years of age.

The love Guevara said he’s received so far has been greater than the devastation of losing his home.

“The attention and support — I don’t know what I've done to deserve this, but I thank everyone who's reached out,” he said.

The family said they are not going to let this incident ruin their Thanksgiving, because they are grateful to still be alive.

“It doesn't matter how busy your day is, what kind of a day you had at work or school. Don't forget to hug everyone you love and remind them that you love them,” Guevara said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A funds collection event is set up for 3 p.m. Sunday at Pearsall Park Pavilion. Rivera-Carpio will be there to receive gift cards or money donations for the family.

