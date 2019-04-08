Family violence charge against Converse firefighter dropped

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas - A prosecutor in Guadalupe County has declined to move forward with a family violence charge against a Converse firefighter after concluding there was insufficient evidence to get a conviction.

Alex Reyna, 31, was arrested in October after New Braunfels police said he grabbed a woman by the wrist and pushed her inside a home in the 2600 block of Lonesome Creek Trail.

Officers later found Reyna walking along a street, a spokesman said.

The dismissal form from the Guadalupe County Attorney's Office states that the alleged victim in the case did not want to pursue charges until a month after the incident.

"Good investigation and decision to arrest based on probable cause and to prevent future violence was justified based on evidence at the scene," the dismissal said.

The form said that the case would be better handled with a protective order and that Reyna and the woman had agreed to a similar mutual injunction in Comal County.

Reyna addressed the dismissal on his Facebook page:

