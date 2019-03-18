Fans invited to launch party for 2019 Spurs Sports and Entertainment Fiesta medals Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - Fans are invited to be among the first to purchase the 2019 Spurs Sports and Entertainment Fiesta medals at a special launch party Tuesday.

The party, which kicks off at 5 p.m. at the H-E-B at I-10 and Wurzbach Road, will include a visit from San Antonio FC players, the Spurs Coyote, H-E-Buddy and the Spurs Hype Squad. Guests will also see Que Spot BBQ and Creamy Creations ice cream trailers, a mariachi band and a face painter.

The collectible medals, which celebrate the Spurs, San Antonio Rampage, SAFC and the Spurs Coyote, will go on sale Wednesday at San Antonio-area H-E-B stores, as well as HEB.com and the Spurs Fan Shop, beginning Wednesday for $10. The full Silver and Black Family five-pack will also be available for $45.

Proceeds will benefit Silver and Black Give Back youth programs.

