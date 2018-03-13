'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' releases first trailer

SAN ANTONIO - Harry Potter fans are celebrating the release of the “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” trailer.

The second installment in the franchise will bring back Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander and his crew of magical, and nonmagical, friends.

'Fantastic Beasts' Director Weighs in on Dumbledore's Sexuality in Upcoming Film

Fans are already screening the trailer to find clues about what could possibly be in the movie, which will hit theaters Nov. 16.

Watch the trailer below:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.