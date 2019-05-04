Father convicted of killing teenage son sentenced to 12 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO - A father who killed his own teenage son learned his fate in court on Friday.

Andres Delgado was sentenced today to the maximum prison time allowed as part of a plea agreement. He will now serve 12 years in prison.

Delgado pleaded no contest to a manslaughter charge last month.

His son, Andres Delgado IV, was just 14 years old when he was shot and killed.

The shooting happened more than a year ago at their East Side home.

Police said Delgado’s father fired several weapons. The shooting was apparently the result of domestic troubles.

The father originally told police that someone was shooting at his home, but police determined that didn't add up.

