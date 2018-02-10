Father of 4 recovering from broken rib, punctured lung after West Side Auto Zone robbery

SAN ANTONIO - A father of four who was shot during an armed robbery at a West Side Auto Zone remains at University Hospital with a broken rib and punctured lung.

Fast Facts:

Johnny Tschetter is at University Hospital after he was shot in the chest during an aggravated robbery at his place of work, Auto Zone.

The robbery happened at the Auto Zone at 7547 Marbach Road.

Tschetter’s wife, Megan, said the bullet bounced around inside her husband, punctured his lung and broke his rib. The bullet is still inside, and doctors will have to wait to get it out.

The victim has been robbed before, at least three times. The last time was in December.

Tschetter tried to comply during the robbery, but the suspect still shot him before taking Tschetter’s co-worker to the safe.

VIDEO: SAPD releases footage of gunman who shot employee during AutoZone robbery

Tschetter is the father of four children.

Megan Tschetter is a homemaker and takes care of the children. Her husband is the family’s sole provider.

While his medical bills are being handled for the time being, this is going to put a strain on the family financially.

Tschetter doesn’t know when he’ll go back to work, but his wife says he will be going back.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page.

What Megan Tschetter is saying:

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.