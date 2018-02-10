News

Father of 4 recovering from broken rib, punctured lung after West Side Auto Zone robbery

Robbery happened at Auto Zone on 7547 Marbach Road

By Patty Santos - Reporter, Ivan Herrera - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - A father of four who was shot during an armed robbery at a West Side Auto Zone remains at University Hospital with a broken rib and punctured lung.

Fast Facts:

  • Johnny Tschetter is at University Hospital after he was shot in the chest during an aggravated robbery at his place of work, Auto Zone.

  • Tschetter’s wife, Megan, said the bullet bounced around inside her husband, punctured his lung and broke his rib. The bullet is still inside, and doctors will have to wait to get it out.

  • The victim has been robbed before, at least three times. The last time was in December.

  • Tschetter tried to comply during the robbery, but the suspect still shot him before taking Tschetter’s co-worker to the safe.

VIDEO: SAPD releases footage of gunman who shot employee during AutoZone robbery

  • Tschetter is the father of four children.  

  • Megan Tschetter is a homemaker and takes care of the children. Her husband is the family’s sole provider.

  • While his medical bills are being handled for the time being, this is going to put a strain on the family financially.

  • Tschetter doesn’t know when he’ll go back to work, but his wife says he will be going back.

  • The family has set up a GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

