Father of fatal DWI crash victim: 'People say we should forgive you. Sorry, I can't.'

SAN ANTONIO - A 30-year-old woman who admitted to driving drunk in a crash that killed two people and critically injured two others had a face-to-face confrontation in court Friday with the victims' families.

"I will never get to see that smile that she had again. I will be haunted by the images that you caused," Melissa McCumber (pictured, below), the mother of Lauren Molina, who died in the crash, said to the defendant Sylvia Herrera. "I have a conscience, and my conscience will not let me hate you forever. Right now, I don't have forgiveness."

Manuel Ramirez, the father of Nicholas Ramirez, who was also killed, had a similar sentiment toward Herrera.

"People say we should forgive you. Sorry, I can't," he said. "You don't know what it is like to be woken up at 6 o'clock in the morning. Someone beating your door to tell you that your son was killed by a drunk driver and killed his girlfriend."

The final person to address Herrera was Domingo Ramos (pictured, below), who was driving the car in which the victims were riding.

"I can't look them in the eye sometimes, for I blame myself. Never blame you, nor do I forgive you," he said.

A jury decided late Thursday that Herrera's punishment would be eight years in prison for two counts of intoxication manslaughter and five years for one count of intoxication assault and three years on another count.

"In each case, I will run these sentences consecutively," Judge Jefferson Moore, of the 186th District Court, told Herrera Friday before she was taken away.

Herrera will serve a minimum of 12 years in prison. She will not be eligible for parole until she's served half of her sentence on each count.

