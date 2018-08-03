Man on trial high on meth during crash, chemist says

SAN ANTONIO - A 35-year-old man had a combination of alcohol and drugs in his system when he was arrested following a rear-end crash into an 18-wheeler, prosecutors said Friday.

Hector Hernandez-Pacheco is on trial on a charge of intoxication assault in connection with the March 20, 2017, crash in which the defendant's three children, ages 2, 7, and 8, were seriously injured.

Prosecutor Jessica Frazier asked chemist Marie Renteria about the results of the defendant's blood test.

"Did you find any drugs within your screen," Frazier asked.

"Yes, methamphetamines," Renteria answered.

Renteria testified that the level of meth was above what is considered "the cut-off level."

If Pacheco is found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Testimony is expected to continue Monday in Judge Lori Valenzuela's 437th District Court.

