Father, son accused of transporting nearly 50 pounds of marijuana

SAN MARCOS - A father and son are facing multiple charges after authorities found nearly 50 pounds of high-grade marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash during a traffic stop just north of San Antonio.

The Hay County Narcotics Task Force and the San Marcos Police Department said they arrested Mason Maniscalco, 22, and Jack Maniscalo Jr., 56, Thursday on felony drug and money laundering charges.

In a press release sent out by the City of San Marcos, officers were acting on a tip regarding suspicious activity at an apartment complex located on Craddock Avenue in San Marcos.

At the location, Task Force officers observed two men transporting large cardboard boxes in a blue pickup truck.

Shortly after, SMPD officers conducted a traffic stop less than three miles away near Texas State University where the men were found to be in possession of 49 pounds of high-grade marijuana, $26,000 in cash and a police radio.

An investigation by the Narcotics Task Force revealed that the marijuana was most likely smuggled into Texas from out of state with the intention of being distributed in the San Marcos area, the press release said.

"Marijuana that is produced in states where medical or recreational use is legal is often diverted to other states, such as Texas, where it is resold at substantial profits," Sgt. Wade Parham, commander of the Narcotics Task Force, said.

"The San Marcos Police Department and Hays County Sheriff’s Office remain committed to fighting the illicit drug trade on a local level, as we firmly believe that it makes our communities safer," Parham said.

The father and son were charged with possession of marijuana in the amount of 50 pounds or less but more than five pounds, which is a third-degree felony. The pair were also charged with money laundering, a state jail felony.

The two men are being held at the Hays County Jail and their bond has been set at $18,000 each.

Officials said the investigation remains open and more arrests are anticipated.

