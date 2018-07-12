Father, son arrested in connection with assault of three BCSO deputies

SAN ANTONIO - A 61-year-old man and his 34-year-old son were arrested Thursday morning after they assaulted three Bexar County sheriff's deputies, officials said.

According to Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the incident began when one of the men threatened his next-door neighbors with a knife after they had reported him to the BCSO for some sort of trouble.

When deputies arrived at a home in the 10,000 block of Amber Field in far West Bexar County around 8:30 a.m., the suspects, both named Johnny Bazan, became combative with the deputies after they attempted to make contact with the men, Gonzalez said.

The son kicked one of the deputies and then his father joined in, Gonzalez said.

Deputies unsuccessfully tried to shock the men with Taser weapons, Gonzalez said.

"One of the deputies was assaulted, kicked in the leg. The struggle continued," Gonzalez said. "Another deputy was also injured. He received scratches on his neck and head."

More deputies arrived at the scene and they eventually were able to contain the suspects, Gonzalez said.

The injured deputies sustained minor injuries.

Both men will be charged with assault of a peace officer. The son will also be charged with retaliation, Gonzalez said.

