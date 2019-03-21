Heartwarming video captures father surprising son after 10-month deployment

LEBANON, Tennessee - Tennessee Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Rob Cesternino returned home Sunday following a 10-month deployment in Jordan and Syria and surprised his son during his martial arts lesson.

Cesternino's son Luca, 9, was sparring blindfolded during his lesson when Cesternino sneaked in and referred to his son by his childhood nickname.

Luca immediately threw off his blindfold and hugged his dad in the heartwarming moment which was caught on video.

Luca is the youngest of Cesternino's six children.

Watch the happy reunion below:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.