Father waiting for positive ID, but certain son is dead

SAN ANTONIO - Ron Durbin is certain that his 28-year-old son, Jere Durbin, was among two men killed and burned beyond recognition in a violent crash on Loop 1604 near Valero Way on Nov. 11.

Jere Durbin is believed to have been a passenger in a car that police said flew out of control, crashed into a concrete barrier and burst into flames.

The driver, Chris Peterson, was killed and identified using dental records.

Several of Jere Durbin's friends told Ron Durbin that his son was the passenger in Peterson's car.

"Nikki called and said, 'Jere's dead.' And I said, 'What?'" Ron Durbin said Monday.

Initially shocked and in denial, Ron Durbin said he listened further to what the caller said.

"She said that Chris Peterson was killed in a car accident and there's a passenger with him burned beyond recognition, and so we knew it was Chris," he said.

Ron Durbin said his son and Peterson were close friends who served together in the Navy and worked together in San Antonio.

Ron Durbin said when he called police to tell them that he suspected his son was killed in the crash, he was told to contact the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, where he submitted a DNA sample. The ME's Office is in the process to using the DNA sample to positively identify the second man killed in the crash.

It will take about a week for Ron Durbin to find out the results, which he said for him is just a formality.

"I know my son is gone," he said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.