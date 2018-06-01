Faulty light fixture likely cause of two-story house fire on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - Fire investigators say they are looking at a faulty light fixture as the possible cause of a house fire on the city's North Side.

Firefighters responded to the call around 9:45 p.m. to a home in the 23500 block of Flowing Mist which is located not far from Hardy Oak Boulevard and Wilderness Oak.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to an area between the first and second story of the home but it still caused roughly $60,000 in damage.

Investigators said they continue to look at a faulty light fixture as the likely cause.

No one was hurt.

