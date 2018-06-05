Fawn spotted taking siesta in San Antonio parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - A fawn was spotted taking an afternoon siesta Monday in a parking lot at La Cantera.

Mark Crouch spotted the fawn resting in the shade and snapped a couple photos.

"I'm not sure what happened with the deer. The building security has seen deer roaming the parking lot throughout the day and was made aware of this little one's presence,” Crouch said.

Crouch works at Harland Clarke on La Cantera Parkway and said by the time he left work that day, the fawn had disappeared.

"I did see a doe walking through the field behind our parking lot, possibly the mother, around 6 p.m.,” Crouch said.

Hopefully, the little deer got a nice break from the sweltering Texas sun before reuniting with its mother.

