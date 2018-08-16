FBI asking for help identifying man in child porn video

HOUSTON - The FBI is asking for help identifying a man known as John Doe 40, who was seen in a child pornography video.

The video is believed to have been produced prior to October 2017, according to the FBI.

John Doe 40 is believed to have knowledge regarding the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation case.

John Doe 40 is a heavyset male with dark hair, likely 30 to 40 years old and can be heard speaking English in the video, according to the FBI.

If you know who or where this man is, please call the FBI tip line at 1-800-225-5324.

