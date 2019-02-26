FBI offers $25K bounty for suspected Gulf Cartel associate accused of murder, kidnapping

MCALLEN, Texas - The FBI on Tuesday announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an alleged associate of the Gulf Cartel who is accused of murder, kidnapping resulting in death, drug trafficking and racketeering.

Juan Alberto Mendez, 47, a Texas native, has ties to Mission, Texas, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to the FBI.

In 2015, a federal court in Indiana issued a warrant for Mendez's arrest after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana and cocaine.

The #FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading directly to the arrest of Juan Alberto Mendez,47. He is wanted for his alleged involvement in drug racketeering, including murder in aid of racketeering. Please call 956-984-6300 if you have information. pic.twitter.com/KJZx0NIfKa — FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) February 26, 2019

In May 2018, Mendez was again charged by a federal court, this time with racketeering, murder in aid of racketeering and kidnapping resulting in death.

Authorities said Mendez is considered a domestic and international flight risk and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI says he has ties to the vacation state of Quintana Roo, specifically the cities of Playa del Carmen and Cancun. He also has ties to Monterrey in Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas in Reynosa, according to the FBI.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts should call the FBI's San Antonio Field Office, McAllen Resident Agency at 956-984-6300.

