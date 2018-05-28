FBI urging people to restart routers after thousands infected by 'foreign actors'

The FBI is urging those with small offices and home offices to reboot their routers after "foreign actors" infected thousands of routers with malware.

According to a release from the FBI, the foreign actors used "VPNFilter malware" to attack small office and home office routers. The malware is able to collect information, exploit devices and block network traffic, according to the release.

The FBI said the size and scope of the attack is "significant," and added that the malware can attack routers produced by various manufacturers, as well as "network-attached storage devices by at least one manufacturer."

The FBI recommends that people reboot their routers to "temporarily disrupt the malware and aid the potential identification of infected devices."

Additionally, those with small and home offices are asked to consider disabling remote management settings on their devices, as well as securing the devices with strong passwords and encryption.

More information about the cyberthreat is available on the FBI's website.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.