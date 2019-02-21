News

FCSO: Over $1.5M in crystal meth found in car speakers during traffic stop

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

FRIO COUNTY, Texas - A 26-year-old man was arrested after deputies said they found about 40 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Frio County.

Sheriff Albert De Leon, with the Frio County Sheriff's Office, told KSAT.com that a deputy pulled over a 2000 Ford F-250 on Interstate 35 North for a traffic violation Thursday afternoon.

De Leon said the man, who is from Houston, had inconsistencies in the story of where he was coming from and his destination.

"The truck also did not belong to the driver and the name that was given as the owner was not the same name on the registration," De Leon said.

After receiving consent to search the truck from the man, De Leon said the deputy discovered the meth inside two speaker boxes in the rear seat of the truck.

The street value of the seized meth is worth over $1.5 million, De Leon told KSAT.com.

The man was taken into custody and the investigation is still ongoing.

De Leon said the Frio County Interdiction Unit is being credited for the drug bust.

