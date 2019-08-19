Feds join Bexar County sheriff in announcing new task force against child exploitation

SAN ANTONIO - Federal and local authorities are announcing a new task force Monday that will "identify, apprehend and bring to justice child predators in Bexar County."

Following the sentencing of Armando Robledo Gonzales for child pornography charges at 9 a.m. at the John Wood Federal Courthouse in downtown, officials will provide details about the creation of the San Antonio Child Exploitation Task Force.

Gonzales is one of the first cases investigated by the new task force, according to a press release.

Law enforcement officials will include: U.S. Attorney John F. Bash, F.B.I. Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

KSAT is livestreaming the press conference and will provide more details as they are available.

