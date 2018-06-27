Feeling cheesy? Brace yourself. Cheez Balls, Cheez Curls to make a comeback

Hey, '90s kids -- if you were a fan of Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls, prepare to get a cheesy grin on your face. Planters is bringing the snacks back.

The company said in a press release that ever since it discontinued the snacks 12 years ago, some fans had started petitions, created online groups and written letters begging for those iconic canisters to be back in stores.

“We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack,” said Planters Head of Brand Building Melanie Huet. “We made sure our Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls still have the same delicious taste, airy texture and fluorescent color you know and love, so our fans can enjoy a nostalgic trip down memory lane with every canister.”

Planters plans to send some of the most passionate petitioners special deliveries of the products.

Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls will be back on store shelves next month, but Planters says it's only for a limited time.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.