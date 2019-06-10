Feeling thirsty? Have an iced tea!

SAN ANTONIO - Craving something cold after the triple-digit temperatures of this past weekend? How about an iced tea?

Monday is National Ice Tea Day and several places are offering promotions.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is offering free quart refills all day.

According to the Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Twitter page, guests can receive a free tea refill up to 32 ounces.

Not to be outdone, Bush's Chicken is offering a free iced tea on Monday. According to the company's Facebook page, guests can receive a free 32 ounce tea while supplies last, one tea per person.

And lastly, McAlister's Deli is continuing to offer free tea samples during their Tea Town Showdown taking place this month. Their annual Free Tea Day is July 18.

Enjoy!

