Felony warrant issued for Ingram ISD educator accused of improper relationship with student

KERR COUNTY, Texas - The Ingram Police Department confirmed Monday that a felony warrant has been issued for an educator at Tom Moore High School accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

A Police Department official declined to name the person since the educator is not in custody.

The warrant was issued last week after evidence was presented to a grand jury, according to an Ingram PD press release.

Ingram Independent School District is in Kerr County northwest of Kerrville.

An email sent home to parents last week said the educator was removed from duty and placed on administrative leave immediately after school officials learned of the allegations.

The incident was described as "isolated" and happened outside Ingram, according to the email.

Ingram Independent School District Superintendent Robert Templeton has not responded to repeated calls and emails from KSAT 12 about the alleged incident.

A school official who answered the phone Monday said that Templeton was busy with meetings and conducting interviews.

Ingram ISD has three campuses and serves nearly 1,100 students, according to information on its website.

