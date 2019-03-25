Female automotive mechanic teaches other SA women how to fix their cars

SAN ANTONIO - Her entire life, Faye Hadley had always wanted to be a mechanic, but it's been a long road to where she is now.

After getting a degree to become a psychologist, she eventually grew tired of her job and went back to her true passion, cars.

"It was sort of a long route back to finding what I really wanted to do," Hadley said.

Eventually Hadley would start her own business called Pistons & Pixie Dust. She is a mobile mechanic who travels to her customers to fix their cars or teach them how to fix them.

"The biggest thing I get from the is that I give them confidence to try to fix things themselves, or I give them the confidence knowing that I was being honest to them about their repair," Hadley said.

Teaching her customers is now also another passion Hadley has, and she now offers workshops to women on how to fix the basics on their car.

"There's a lot of pride I feel when working in the trades and working with my hands, and I want to pass that on," Hadley said.

Hadley has a big all day workshop coming up on March 31 called "Woman and Machine."

The workshop will take place at Southern Careers Institute. Click here for more information on how to register.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.