Chicken wing chefs to go head-to-head in San Antonio's Wings & Beer Festival

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonians will get to taste and vote for their favorite chicken wings of all sorts during the Wings and Beer Festival at Alamo Beer in March.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Jan. 20 and start at $25. Admission gives chicken wing lovers access 10 wing tickets to try "the best and most inventive chicken wing recipes from South Texas' best chefs," one 16 ounce beer and the ability to vote for their favorite flavors.

The event will be held at Alamo Beer on March 24.

With more than a month before the event, more than 1,600 people have noted on Facebook that they will be attending and 35,000 others have expressed interest in attending.

Alamo Beer, known for throwing a variety of themed events throughout the year, serves up locally brewed beers at its establishment under the iconic Hays Street Bridge.

Tickets to the event can be purchased online at EventBrite.

