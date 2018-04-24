Fiesta event for seniors a huge hit among locals, tourists

SAN ANTONIO - A fiesta event for seniors at the Pearl Stable was such a huge event on Tuesday that District One City Council member Roberto Trevino had to buy more food.

"Seniors (came) from all over the city. In fact, we even had some seniors who came in on a chartered bus from Corpus Christi who crashed the party," Trevino said.

Trevino said the event, nicknamed "Senior Fiesta," had everything from mariachis to dancers and lots of music.

The event turned "rager" also had a Fiesta centerpiece contest that local West End Park Senior Center eventually won.

The prize? Another party for seniors who Trevino will host again. He said it will be a pizza party.

